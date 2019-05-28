Last year, Ethiopia turned a corner in press freedom. Under the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 264 previously blocked websites were unblocked, new media outlets started sprouting across the country, 23 publications and six privately owned satellite channels were given licenses, imprisoned journalists were freed and those in exile were allowed to return. In the process, Ethiopia became the global poster child for newfound democracy and reform, jumping 40 places to 110 this year in the World Press Freedom Index.

As a sign of recognition, the United Nations’ annual celebration of press freedom, World Press Freedom Day, was held in Addis Ababa earlier this month. In the capital, it is difficult to miss the sense of optimism, from the opening up of the political, civil and economic space to the construction boom that has overtaken the city.

And yet the event was tempered by sobering discussions on ethnic conflict and mob violence, which have sharply spiked across the countryside in the last year. Ethiopia had 1.4 million internally displaced people due to ethnic conflict in the first half of 2018. The current figure is at two million, the highest in the world, according to Human Rights Watch.

It is no mere coincidence that these two shifts, an opening up of the media and growing ethnic tension, have emerged at the same time. The country has a long history of rivalry between its 80 ethnic groups and yet, as it goes through a political transition, its newly free media stands accused of fanning the flames of violence and polarisation by peddling fake news and extreme views.

Eskinder Nega is one of Ethiopia’s most prominent journalists. He has been arrested seven times and was released last year after spending seven years in jail. Nega launched the weekly newspaper Ethiopis last year and he has been criticised for stoking tension with divisive reporting against the Oromos, the largest ethnic group in the country.

“The media has generally underreported many of the ethnic conflicts,” said Felix Horne, Senior Researcher for Ethiopia and Eritrea at Human Rights Watch, over email. “There are regular allegations that some ethnic-based media outlets fan hatred. At the very least, these outlets usually only report one side of a multi-sided and often complex situation, leading to increasing anger from their ethnic constituents.”