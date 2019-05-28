Hundreds gathered at the entrance of a mosque in Istanbul’s ancient Fatih district on a breezy Ramadan day in May.

Outside, shopkeepers hawked a variety of dates and bottled Zamzam, the water that spills out of an underground spring in the Muslim holy city of Makkah.

A prayer blared from speakers fixed to the mosque, hurriedly sending women in headscarves and men wearing skull caps inside with a mix of reverence and excitement.

Every year thousands of faithful from around the world visit the mosque during the month of Ramadan to see one of the most prized artifacts in Islamic heritage; the cloak of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hirka-i Sharif. The 160-year-old mosque that houses the historic relic shares the same name.

The building is shaped like an octagon to represent the number of pieces that make up the cloak, and is designed in such a way that people are able to walk through corridors to see the cloak on its upper floors without disturbing prayers downstairs.

“Every year, more than a million people visit the mosque during Ramadan. We had 20,000 visitors on a recent Sunday,” said Sumeyra Guldal, General Secretary of the Hirka-i Sharif Mosque Foundation, which looks after the place of worship.

“In just three weeks we have more visitors than many of the other museums in Turkey,” Guldal told TRT World.

The 59th descendant

But just as intriguing as the mosque itself is the family that guards the Hirka-i Sharif.

The family members are direct descendants of Hazrat Owais Qarni, a contemporary of the Prophet Muhammad, who was gifted the cloak by him.

For 13 centuries, from one generation to the next, the family has been safeguarding the precious artefact.

“Since I was three or four years old, I have been at the mosque. I have seen how possessive my family has been about the cloak and also its willingness to allow people to visit it,” said Baris Samir, the 59th descendant of Owais Qarni.

“Ours is on a very honorable mission,” said Samir, a 45-year-old native of Istanbul, who is a mechanical engineer by vocation.

“How many families in the world know their genealogy going back 59 generations?”

A special connection

The story of Owais Qarni has fascinated Muslim scholars for centuries. He has a special status in Islam and is regarded as a companion of the Prophet Muhammad even though the two never met.

A native of Yemen, Qarni set out to Medina to see the Prophet but had to return to take care of his ailing mother.