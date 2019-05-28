Israel is inching closer to holding another election if its hardline incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can’t form a coalition government by Wednesday, signalling a severe fracture in the country's heavily polarised politics.

Netanyahu, who is close to becoming Israel's longest-serving prime minister, hasn't made any progress in stitching together a government, a graceless departure from his trait of cobbling political alliances in the past.

If Netanyahu fails to form the new government, the country will have to go through another election.

"A lot can be done in 48 hours. The voters' wishes can be respected, a strong right-wing government can be formed," Netanyahu said, adding that the Israeli parliament on Monday accepted a preliminary motion to dissolve itself if he failed to form the government. Netanyahu has one more day left until the bill gets final approval in a vote scheduled on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu’s ally, expressed his readiness to come to the troubled Israeli politician’s help.

"Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever," Trump wrote on Twitter.