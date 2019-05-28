Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, was the scene of heavy traffic last weekend as the generals from Sudan’s ruling military council packed their bags before heading for a visit to their international backers.

Early Saturday, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited neighbouring Egypt.

The visit marked his first trip abroad since the army ended the 30-year rule of authoritarian Omar Al-Bashir rule and began to govern the country.

The Sudanese opposition members rejected the military rule and remained on the streets, demanding an immediate handover to civilian rule.

Burhan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, himself a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of Egypt’s first democratically elected leader, Mohammed Mursi.

Despite sour relations between the two neighbouring countries over border disputes and dams on Nile waters, the two North African nations have recently cultivated close ties.

When the protests, which were fueled by frustration over economic grievances, broke out in Sudan last December, high-ranking Egyptian officials, including Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, flew to Kahortum to show Egypt's support for Bashir against the uprising.

Egyptian support for the Bashir regime continued even after he was overthrown. Although Sisi vowed to support “will of the Sudanese people”, his backstage support for the military council, which is comprised of generals under Bashir's rule, demonstrates the complete opposite.

The African Union (AU), currently chaired by Egypt, initially gave Sudan’s military 15 days to hand over power to civilian rule.

However, soon after the first deadline, Sisi organised another AU meeting in Cairo and gave a three-month deadline to the ruling military council, a move that aimed to ease international pressure on the military council.

After Egypt, Gen. Burhan headed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who once again expressed the UAE’s support for Sudan for “preserving Sudan’s security and stability”.

However, analysts believe the tiny Gulf state, a strong ally of Saudi Arabia, aims to counter the Sudanese uprising precisely to counter civilian rule and democracy.

“While the UAE and Saudi do not want to be seen to be openly supporting the military over civilian rule, they will create an arrangement like the one in Egypt, where the leader appears to be with pro-civilian, while the military calls the shots,” Andreas Krieg from King’s College London told TRT World.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE want to expand the role of the military in Khartoum so that they are the kings in the background.”

Meanwhile, while Burhan toured the Gulf, his deputy-general, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah.

Contrary to Burhan’s cautious statements, Dagalo, who held a prominent role in Bashir’s regime, did not hesitate to give the first hint of the council’s foreign policy strategy.

“Sudan stands with the kingdom against all threats and attacks from Iran and Houthi militias,” he said.

Dagalo, who would later become the leader of a militia group that became Bashir’s main source of power, is also the architect of Sudan’s military campaign in the war in Yemen.