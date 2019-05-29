US Special Counsel Robert Mueller said on Wednesday his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election was never going to end with criminal charges against President Donald Trump and that he would give no more information than was already published in his report.

In his first public comments since starting the investigation in May 2017, Mueller said Justice Department policy explicitly prevented him from bringing charges against a sitting president.

"Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller told reporters as he announced his resignation from the Justice Department.

A redacted version of Mueller's report was published in April, concluding that Russia repeatedly interfered in the 2016 election and that Trump's election campaign had multiple contacts with Russian officials but did not engage in a criminal conspiracy with Moscow to win the White House.

Report doesn't exonerate Trump

Mueller's report also declined to make a judgment on whether Trump obstructed justice, although the report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the investigation.

"If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime," Mueller said.

He said the 448-page report spoke for itself.

"Beyond what I've said here today and what is contained in our written work, I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further," Mueller said in a brief press appearance at the Justice Department's headquarters.

He did not take questions.