During the month of Ramadan, the rooms and courtyards of the Jamea Uthmania seminary in Peshwar, the capital city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reverberate with Quranic chants, as students and scholars recite the holy verses from early morning to late night.

But for Ali Muhammad Wazir, reading the Quran at the new seminary garden has been the most spiritually rewarding experience of this Ramadan.

“The garden is a good addition to the seminary," said Wazir. “Besides reading the Quran, I water the plants during my leisure time. It gives me immense satisfaction."

Opened to public last year, Hadeeqatul Quran, or the Quranic garden, is the first of its kind in Pakistan. According to the seminary spokesperson Shamsul Islam, it has 21 different types of trees and plants mentioned in the holy book and many of them have been imported from different parts of the world.

"We wanted our students to remember the fruits and vegetables mentioned in the Holy Quran. We believe it would help them increase their knowledge about Islam and also let them know about the medicinal benefits of those plants,” Shamsul told TRT World.

Many of the seminary students, he said, have done deep research and written a detailed thesis on each plant.