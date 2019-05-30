The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has released a report that documents the misuse and overuse of solitary confinement on immigrants who are in civil detention.

Authorities claim, the practice is considered to be a last resort, but whistleblowers argue otherwise.

"Solitary confinement was being used as a first result, not the last resort. And sometimes it was the only approach," said Ellen Gallagher from Department of Homeland Security.