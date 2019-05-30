ISLAMABAD — On the afternoon of May 15, in a suburban area of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, 10-year-old Farishta, whose name means ‘angel’, went out to play.

“She said she’d go play with her friend who lived close by and then come to my fruit shop from where we were supposed to go home together for Iftar as she loved making the fruit salad herself,” recalls her father, Gul Nabi Mohmand, a stocky man in his 40s.

But she neither showed up at his shop nor came home.

Farishta’s body was found five days later on May 20. A man from a nearby village spotted it after he saw crows circling overhead near a desolate hilly area. The body was in such a bad condition that Mohmand was only able to identify his daughter by recognising her shoes, according to a police official.

The family and neighbours had desperately searched for her soon after she went missing and even sought the police's help. The police did what they have been accused of doing on numerous occasions: they doubted the family, saying the girl might have eloped with someone.

Pakistani police officers often avoid cases which can be difficult to solve and often want to show a crime-free jurisdiction to their superiors - at least on the official record.

By the time a kidnapping case was registered on May 19, it was too late.

“I am a 100 percent certain had the police done its job that night my daughter would be here today,” Mohmand told TRT World.

Farishta's murder stirred national soul-searching in Pakistan, where 11 children have been killed in a similar fashion in the last four months. From human rights activists, musicians and sportsmen to the politicians, her death has mobilised people who are now calling for a change in a country scarred by high rates of murder and sexual violence.

Word of Farishta’s murder spread like wildfire, propelled by a picture of a helpless and tearful Mohmand sitting outside the police station making rounds on social media.

The Pakistani police came under severe criticism as details about the manner in which the preliminary investigation was carried out emerged. According to Nabi the autopsy was performed late, leaving the body in the morgue for hours. It was only when public pressure showed no signs of ebbing, they proceeded with the autopsy.

It turned out to be inconclusive and the police are yet to ascertain the cause of death and whether or not the victim was sexually assaulted.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recently made a public statement saying Farishta's murder is "one of at least seven cases to have surfaced in recent months, with reports of children as young as two having been raped".

"Some were left to return home and live with the trauma they had undergone. Others were killed and their bodies similarly dumped, leaving their families to relive their ordeal," the commission said.

Between January and April 2019, around 11 children have been killed in cases of child abuse, according to the Jinnah Institute, a think tank.

Last year, more than 3,832 cases of child abuse were reported, with 2,327 cases of child sexual abuse alone, Sahil, an NGO working for child protection, said in a report.

It is widely believed that the actual number of such cases could be several times more as most victims and families don’t involve the authorities in the deeply conservative society.

Farishta’s case is not the only one which triggered nationwide fury and condemnation.