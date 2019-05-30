Israel has faced the unprecedented prospect of holding another election within the span of six months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government.

Many analysts think that this could be the beginning of the end of Netanyahu’s turbulent political career, which was recently rattled by multiple corruption investigations.

Instead of letting his opponents use their chance to form a government, Netanyahu opted to dissolve the parliament to lead new elections, demonstrating his deep-rooted fears of the looming corruption investigations coming his way.

Before the April elections, Netanyahu, who was on his way to becoming the longest-serving prime minister, was also pushing to implement an immunity law that may have granted him some protection against the charges.

In addition, he sought to limit the authority wielded by the supreme court at overturning laws considered unconstitutional.

But without a solid government ahead of the September elections and failing any substantial changes to the law, Netanyahu is becoming increasingly vulnerable. His pre-trial hearing on corruption charges has been scheduled in October.

Netanyahu, the long-standing leader of the ultra-right Likud party, blamed his old, ultra-nationalist partner, Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Hebrew for “Israel our home”) party, for failing to form a coalition government.

“Lieberman never intended to reach an agreement. He clearly wanted to shoot down this government and he is doing so because he reckons he will receive a few more votes,” an angry stone-faced Netanyahu said.

Lieberman, who adopts an even more hardcore approach than Netanyahu towards the Palestinians, was his former defence minister, but Netanyahu has since declared him "part of the left”.

But Lieberman has fired back accusations.

“The Likud party failed to form a coalition and government. That, coupled with the surrender to the ultra-orthodox, makes them responsible for the country returning to elections,” Lieberman said.