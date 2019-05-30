Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his oath of office on Thursday along with his ministers, including for the first time the powerful chief of his ruling Hindu right-wing party that just won a landslide victory in a general election.

Amit Shah, president of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will join the new government as a minister, the party's leader in the western state of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, said on Twitter.

He did not say which ministry Shah would be in charge of but the chief architect of the BJP's two consecutive general election victories is tipped to replace Arun Jaitley as finance minister, media reported.

Shah was not available for comment.

Jaitley, a lawyer-turned-politician with deep experience of navigating India's political ecosystem, wrote to Modi on Wednesday asking to be kept out of government for health reasons.

Many other ministers, who are also senior members of the ruling coalition, are expected to retain their cabinet jobs.

Modi, whose party made history by increasing their majority in a second straight landslide election win, could also promote fresh faces to reward a good performance in the seven-phase election in April and May.

Regional leaders and Bollywood stars invited

The swearing-in of Modi, 68, the son of a tea seller, took place on the forecourt of the colonial-era presidential palace with some 8,000 guests, including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbours such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Modi focused his election campaign on national security, after tension with old nuclear rival Pakistan surged in February over a deadly bomb attack on Indian troops in the disputed region of Kashmir, which was claimed by a Pakistan-based and proscribed militant group.