The death of Joseph Stalin in 1953 was a critical turning point in Soviet history. The absence of his heavy hand over time gave greater breathing space to public civic life across the USSR. Discussing the violence and tension during the period became a norm in ‘kitchen conversations’ - kuhonnye razgovory – where people were able to reflect on life away from the overbearing Soviet state.

Certain talks had real political power, as these informal and joyful exchanges provided an alternative space where ideas and dissent could flourish free of the confines of state ideology. People would furtively discuss the flaws of the Soviet Union whilst they drank tea.

Seven decades after, sitting in his apartment in Dagestan, Alexander Gorbunov has redefined the concept of ‘kitchen conversations’, by taking these discussions to new digital platforms. With more than a million followers on Twitter and over 370,000 on the Telegram messaging app, StalinGulag is one of Russia’s most widely read political blogs and for a long time Gorbunov published anonymously before recently revealing his identity.

StalinGulag is known for his sharp mind, bold voice, desperately humorous language, and sardonic analysis of daily life in Russia. With his usage of expletives and slang language, he powerfully articulates his temper and outrage with Kremlin officials. He highlights the absurdities and injustices of economic instability and the widespread corruption that damages the credibility of Russian politics. He has posted about teachers who beat their students in class; an elderly patient in Irkutsk who killed himself in hospital after waiting hours for a simple blood test; and about how the Russian media manages to silence criticism, stifle activism and punish anyone seen as a threat to its preservation.

Gorbunov kept his audiences up-to-date with a mocking commentary on the events of the day and quickly became a recognisable source for examining shifting political and social trends in Russia.

It turned out that one of the most scandalous and widely read political channels in the country is surprisingly led by articulate, educated, humble, soft-spoken 27-year-old Gorbunov.

While ordinary citizens were drawn to his work, resonating with his tone and commentary, Kremlin officials were left confused and anxious. Allegations and speculation began to grow and state media even accused him of working for the CIA and Ukrainian State Department. When authorities and journalists began investigating him, he decided to reveal himself.

Alexander Gorbunov as StalinGulag

Gorbunov was born in Dagestan, in Russia’s North Caucasus. He has reduced his mobility due to an incurable muscle-wasting condition that has placed him in a wheelchair for most of his life. Suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, he now lives in Moscow where he says it is easier for him to get around. In Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan, he says it is sometimes impossible to even drive down the street.

Remembering his childhood memories in Makhachkala he recalls the most important advice his father gave him when he was five years old: “In this life, you should rely only on yourself,” he quietly said over the phone, speaking to TRT World.

Living in a financially vulnerable condition, Gorbunov became a successful trader, specialising in derivatives and crypto-currencies before launching his blog. It is a story that has struck many people. Nobody expected that a practically immobilised person in Russia could not only create a successful blog but also fight back against the system.

Gorbunov’s preferred battleground would have been the cosmos. However, his determined spirit wasn’t deterred because of his vulnerable physical condition, and he turned to social media, typing and using a phone attached to his wheelchair.

“I am an ordinary person who wants to live a life reflected in StalinGulag,” said Gorbunov.

Political Satire in Russia