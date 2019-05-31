For most of the three-hour event, everything appeared to have gone smoothly when attendees gathered for a Ramadan meal on May 25 in Bastrop, Texas.

The Muslim Space, an Austin-based initiative, had organised the iftar, or meal breaking their daily fast during Ramadan, to bring together Muslims and their non-Muslim neighbours in the area.

But as Muslim Space executive director Shadia Igram said her goodbyes and prepared to leave, she spotted one of the event signs on the ground with obscene comments scrawled in black marker across its face.

“F**k you,” someone had written above “Muslim Space” on the sign, along with “bomb space” and other derogatory anti-Muslim phrases.

Igram said it wasn’t the first act of vandalism that has targeted local Muslims in the community.

“Any act of hate where Muslims are targeted is always going to cause fear,” she told TRT World.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s in Bastrop or anywhere in the world – we are always going to be prepared for the worst.”

The Austin chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights organisation, has called on local authorities to treat the incident as a hate crime.

“It is disturbing to consider that Islamophobes have become so emboldened as to vandalise a sign outside an event because they see the word 'Muslim’,” CAIR Austin’s Maira Sheikh said in a statement.

“We urge law enforcement to treat this as a possible hate crime and to step up efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

TRT World was unable to reach the Bastrop Police Department for comment.

Spate of incidents

The incident took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which this year spans from May 5 until June 4, and comes just a month after an attempted arson attack on a mosque in nearby Austin, Texas.

Just weeks before Ramadan began, shortly before midnight on April 23, a masked man arrived at the North Austin Muslim Center and attempted to set ablaze the fence surrounding the facility’s perimeter.

Similar suspected attacks have continued throughout Ramadan, a trend that worries watchdogs.

On May 12, a fire broke out at the Diyanet Mosque of New Haven in Connecticut. Although authorities said the motives remained unclear, they believed the blaze was intentionally set.

A week later, on May 20, police arrested 27-year-old Brandyn Hernandez after he sent a slew of Facebook threats to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens in Florida.

Hernandez had allegedly threatened to set the facility on fire and “kill Muslims one by one”, according to local media reports.

The spate of suspected hate crimes comes as anti-Muslim groups have been emboldened and amid a surge in hate crimes.

Islamophobia industry