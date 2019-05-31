In pictures: Quds Day rallies pledge support to Palestine
Protest marches in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, India, occupied West Bank, disputed Kashmir, and several other places show solidarity for Palestinians.
Pakistani demonstrators hold posters displaying the word 'Quds' as they take part in a rally against Israel and the United States to mark the Al Quds (Jerusalem Day), in Karachi on May 31, 2019. / AFP
Melis Alemdar
May 31, 2019

Tens of thousands of people across several countries marked the annual Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day on Friday, also condemning a planned Middle East "peace plan" that US President Donald Trump has touted as the "deal of the century."

The "deal", which has yet to be unveiled by its architect, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Al Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians. 

Rallies and protest marches were held in Iran, Iraq, Syria, occupied West Bank, India, Pakistan, and India-administered Kashmir. 

