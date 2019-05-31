“The refugees started their day with a suicide attempt,” tweeted Abdul Aziz Adam, a refugee from Sudan who has been imprisoned by Australia on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, for five years under the latter nation’s notorious policy of detaining people who arrive by boat to Australia to seek asylum.

It was the morning of May 20. Less than 24 hours before, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Liberal-National coalition had romped to victory in a federal election result that few had predicted. Morrison was an avid participant in the asylum policy that has placed thousands in indefinite offshore detention, a tortuous situation in which 12 people have died in the past five years. A former minister for immigration, Morrison promised to continue the policy, and to implement other measures aimed at border protection, if re-elected.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten and his Labor Party are also proponents of the harsh immigration policy, but they had promised to enforce the ‘medevac’ bill that would ensure seriously ill refugees currently held in offshore detention would be flown to mainland Australia for treatment. Upon being returned as prime minister, Morrison declared that repealing the bill, which had passed both houses of parliament before the election, is a priority.

So when the men on Manus Island - 547 refugees and asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Iran, Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan - heard the news of the Australian election result, their response was stone cold despair.

Since May 21, detainees on Manus have used social media to report numerous instances of self-harm and attempted suicide among their number. Abdul Aziz Adam told TRT World that there have been 16 such incidents as of May 27. On the same evening, Behrouz Boochani tweeted that “four more people did self-harm. Since last night seven people attempted suicide... We are recording self harm each hour.”