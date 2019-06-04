Muslims across the world will soon celebrate Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, almsgiving, and worship for the 1.6 billion-strong community.

On Tuesday, June 4, Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid.

But what is Eid and why do Muslims celebrate it?

What is Eid al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr, meaning ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

This year, Eid begins on June 4 and ends on June 5, marking the Ramadan 29 - or the 29th day of fasting - which falls on June 3. Muslims worldwide will celebrate the religion’s 1,440th end of fasting.

Why is Eid important?

Eid follows Ramadan, which marks the month in which the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammed, who Muslims consider the final prophet and who they honour by adding the term ‘peace be upon him’.

There are two Eids in Islam. Eid al Fitr, also referred to as the smaller Eid, and Eid al Adha or 'Festival of the Sacrifice' which is the bigger Eid.

Muslims celebrate Eid to show thankfulness to Allah for allowing them to finish and be able to fulfil their obligation by fasting, completing good deeds in the month that Muslims consider as being better than 1,000 months.