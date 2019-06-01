Mexico City lawmakers have given the green light to decriminalise sex work in the capital, hoping it will be the first step to a crackdown on sex trafficking that traps thousands of Mexican women and children.

Lawmakers in Mexico City's Congress on Friday voted 38-0, with eight abstentions, in favour of a bill to remove a line in the Civic Culture Law which said prostitutes and their clients can be fined or arrested if neighbours complained.

Temistocles Villanueva, a local representative with the ruling centre-left Morena party, said the new law recognised that people had the right to engage in sex work.

"It's a first step that has to lead to regulation of sex work, to fight human trafficking and strengthen the rights of sex workers," he said.

"Exercising sexuality in our country is still a taboo topic that few of us dare to talk about."

Sex work is allowed in much of Mexico but states have different and sometimes unclear rules, meaning workers frequently operate in legal vacuums which can leave them vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking by crime gangs.

Mexico is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labour, with Mexican women and children the most at risk from sex trafficking, according to the US State Department.

Mexico is listed as a Tier 2 nation in the US's Trafficking in Persons Report, meaning it does not meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but it is making significant efforts to do so.