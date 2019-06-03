For more than a hundred years, Argentina’s education system, from kindergarten to postgraduate level, has been free of charge.

The policy has continued uninterrupted no matter who was in power, however what has changed is the country’s ability to keep a hold of the fruits of its education system.

From the mid 1970s until the early 2000s, the country’s scientific community has been in a constant state of decay.

For almost three continuous decades, military dictatorships chased scientists away for reasons of ideology, while democratic administrations effectively forced them to leave by not providing adequate funding.

With no alternatives inside the country, many scientists were forced to go to institutions abroad.

There were attempts to redress the issue under former president Nestor Kirchner and his wife, former president Cristina Fernandez Kirchner.

The pair oversaw funding increases for scientific projects and introduced programmes that attempted to repatriate Argentinian scientists working abroad by offering them similar contracts to the ones they had in North American and European states.

They also initiated a scheme that expanded on a year-on-year basis so the state could directly hire scientists via the National Council of Scientific and Technical Investigation (CONICET), one of Argentina’s most respected scientific institutes on the global stage.

Macri's promises

When President Mauricio Macri was asked while campaigning in 2015 what Kirchner policy he would keep if elected, his answer was her science and technology policy.

He went as far as to promise that his administration would double the country’s spending on the sector from 0.66 percent in 2015 to 1.5 percent by the time his mandate ended in 2019.

There was reason to be optimistic at first, when Macri decided to keep Kirchner’s Minister for Science and Technology Lino Baranao. The decision gave hope to the scientific community that there would be a continuity of policies.

But the continuity was only in the name of the minister.

Investment in science and technology stands at 0.23 percent of GDP and is expected to be even lower by the end of 2019. The figure is the lowest since 1991.

The drop in funding relative to GDP means that more than 140 of the 290 institutes under the control of CONICET are underfunded. Some even struggle to pay bills and maintain buildings, let alone fund new research; the purpose of their existence.

Lack of money also means that there are close to 2,000 qualified, top-level scientists left out of the CONICET system each year.

The situation means scientists and researchers are left with the choice of leaving the country to stay in their respective fields or abandoning them entirely for a different career, which in the best case usually means a teaching position or something similar.

Becoming a researcher at CONICET involves applying for a limited number of scholarships. Winners are determined by a number of factors, including the number of published articles that a scientist has and the area of specialisation. The process is considered to be one of the most meritocratic in Argentina.

The Chilean option

Federico Hernandez, a 31-year-old chemist specialising in quantum mechanics told TRT World in a phone conversation that he was a “product of the country’s education system”.

Until March, Hernandez was a recipient of a postdoctoral scholarship from CONICET, and also had a teaching position at the National University of Córdoba.

Last year he went to neighbouring Chile for an exchange with the University of Santiago but by the time it was over, he had no certainty over whether he would be able to continue his work, as his scholarship ended and the Argentinean authorities have delayed the issuance of new ones.

“What happened to me and many others is that our scholarships have ended and we don’t know if we will continue in the system or not,” he said.

Hernandez’s Chilean hosts offered to ensure his role in a research project that received $10m from the Chilean state, but that meant leaving Argentina in the long run.