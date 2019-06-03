Apple on Monday announced enhanced privacy features as it harmonised software across its lineup of devices while dropping its groundbreaking iTunes store as it gears up for new kinds of digital content.

Apple chief Tim Cook and other executives focused on privacy features as they unveiled software improvements for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac computers at the technology giant's annual gathering of developers in Silicon Valley.

Three apps

The company also revealed the demise of the iTunes online shop that changed the music industry.

"The future of iTunes is not one app, it's three," said Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi.

"Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV."

Launched in 2001, iTunes was the online shop to buy and download digital songs for Apple iPod players.

Lifestyles have since shifted to streaming music, video, podcasts, and more from the internet cloud as online data centres and high-bandwidth connections have given rise to on-demand entertainment expectations.

Apple has made a priority of selling digital content and services to the vast, global audience of people who use its devices as it seeks to wean itself off iPhone sales in a cooling smartphone market.

Apple sign-in

The audience at the Worldwide Developers Conference audience cheered for executives and improvements that promised to make it easier to make apps for Apple devices.

Next-generation iOS software powering iPhones coming out later this year was reworked "top to bottom" to be faster, according to Federighi.