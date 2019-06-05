The head of a Mexico-based church estimated to have more than one million followers worldwide has been arrested in California and charged with crimes including human trafficking, child pornography production and rape of a minor.

"La Luz Del Mundo" (Light of the World) leader Naason Joaquin Garcia, 50, was charged on Tuesday after being arrested at Los Angeles International Airport the day before, prosecutors said.

The church called the accusations unfounded.

"The Apostle of Jesus Christ, Brother Naason Joaquin Garcia, has always behaved in accordance with the law and with full respect for the institutions and the dignity of the people," it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The prosecutors' 19-page court filing indicates Garcia was known as "the Apostle" and children were told they were defying God if they were disobedient.

The complaint says three minors and one adult woman were abused, with one child and the woman raped. Others were forced to perform sex acts and "flirty" dances for Garcia wearing "as little clothing as possible", the complaint added.

"Crimes like those alleged in this complaint have no place in our society. Period," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday.

"We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state."

Church denies accusations

The filing did not refer to any response by Garcia.