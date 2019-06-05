During the last decade, the UAE under the command of Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has emerged as one of the most politically aggressive and ambitious countries in the Middle East.

Bin Zayed, commonly known as MBZ, has used his country’s vast oil wealth to bankroll governments and militias committed to fighting religiously inspired political groups, such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

The UAE was a supporter of the 2013 coup that brought down the first freely elected Egyptian president, Mohamed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Abu Dhabi has sent billions in aid to Egypt to shore up support for the autocratic government of Abdel Fattah el Sisi, the general who ousted Morsi.

In Yemen, while ostensibly fighting Houthi rebels to reinstate the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the UAE is also reportedly involved in a clandestine campaign of assassinations targeting members of the Muslim Brotherhood affiliated Islah party.

The country also supports renegade anti-Brotherhood Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, in his campaign against the UN-recognised government in Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

Closer to home, the UAE is participating in a land, sea, and air blockade of neighbouring Qatar, partly over its alleged support for opposition groups in the Arab World, such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

When it comes to anything remotely or even suspectedly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE is at the forefront of the battle against it.

Its official list of terrorist organisations includes charities and civil society groups, which reject ties to the Muslim Brotherhood but are nevertheless accused by the Emiratis of having links to the group. They include, the Islamic Relief Organisation, one of the world’s largest Muslim charities, as well as think tank, the Cordoba Foundation.

Deep rooted fear

For MBZ, the hatred is a mixture of the personal, ideological, and the political.

A recent New York Time’s profile cites a WikiLeaks US embassy cable that describes his interaction with a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated personal tutor, assigned to him by his father. The tutor is alleged to have attempted an indoctrination, which backfired.

“In the 1970s and early 1980s I was one of them,” MBZ is reported to have said.

The reasons for the bust up are open to speculation but meetings between MBZ and US diplomats described in leaked cables paint a picture of a man obsessed with an entryist plot by Muslim Brotherhood members to take over the UAE and the wider Arab world.

According to King’s College London academic Andreas Krieg, that is a fear he picked up from fellow Arab autocrats.

“He (MBZ) used to work intensively with military and intelligence officers from Egypt in his time in the security sector who have imported the Islamist phobia to the UAE,” he told TRT World.

The phobia, Krieg explained, stemmed from a perception that religious political groups were beyond the control of the autocrats that ran their countries.

“The Brotherhood is traditionally antagonistic to authoritarianism and empowers civil societal activism that endorses pluralism, which is a strategic threat to authoritarian regime security,” he added.

In the leaked US cables, dating to the 2003-2006 period, MBZ frequently voices fears on the extent of sympathy for the Brotherhood within the UAE, including the military, civil service, and even within the ruling families of the country.