US and Mexican officials headed into the second day of talks on Thursday, working to avert import tariffs that President Donald Trump is threatening to impose as he tries to strong-arm Mexico into stemming the flood of Central American migrants at America’s southern border.

On Thursday, the White House officials said Mexican proposals so far to deal with the flow of immigrants from Central America are "simply not enough," making it likely punitive tariffs will take effect next week.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was holding a second straight day of talks on Thursday in Washington in a bid to avert the tariffs but White House communications chief Mercedes Schlapp said Washington is not satisfied.

"Looks like we're moving toward the path of tariffs," Schlapp said on Fox News. "What we've seen so far, the Mexicans what they are proposing is simply not enough."

Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he hoped a deal could be struck with the United States.

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he was confident the two sides would reach a deal, and repeated that Mexico would act prudently in talks with senior officials from the US government.

"The US authorities have behaved very well, President Trump, because they haven't closed themselves off to dialogue and we hope that a deal is reached today," he said.

Tariffs at 5 percent level

Both sides claimed headway in lengthy talks on Wednesday, but Trump said a "lot of progress" must still be made to halt the five percent tax on all Mexican goods that he has threatened to impose on Monday as part of an escalating tariff regime opposed by many in his own Republican Party.

Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that US Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May: 132,887 apprehensions, including a record 84,542 adults and children travelling together and 11,507 children travelling alone.

Trump, who is currently travelling in Europe, tweeted from Ireland that the Washington talks would continue "with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5 percent level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule."

Staff level talks with Mexican officials were resuming at the White House and State Department, though it remained unclear what kind of deal could be struck with Trump out of the country. US officials were preparing for the tariff to kick in on Monday barring major Mexican action.