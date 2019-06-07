WORLD
Measles epidemic in US raises alarm in neighbouring Mexico
Mexico's Ministry of Health has issued a travel alert to the United States after a Mexican was infected with measles while visiting New York.
A man stands in front of thermal camera, set up to screen outgoing passengers as a precaution against the spread of swine flu, at the international airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2009. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 7, 2019

The expansion of the measles epidemic in the US faces its second largest outbreak in two decades has activated alerts in Mexico. Mexico's Ministry of Health has issued a travel alert to the United States due to imported cases in Mexico. 

The most recent was detected on May 27th. 

Director of Mexico City's Public Health System, Jorge Ochoa, spotted a case of a Mexican who was infected with measles while visiting New York.

"We have established permanent communication with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They have informed us when there's someone infected travelling from the United States to Mexico. Also in the country's entry points, we've designated personnel to spot and check these cases," the health services director said. 

RECOMMENDED

Three more possible cases are still being diagnosed.

There are no vaccinations required for entry to Mexico but health measures have been reinforced to reduce the risk of spreading the infection in the country.    

TRT World's Valeria Leon reports from Tepoztlan, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
