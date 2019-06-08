By Gizem Taşkın
June 8, 2019
Turkey beat France 2-0 on Saturday to lead Group H in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.
This is the first time in its history that Turkey have beaten world champions France.
The match at Konya Torku Arena saw a resilient Turkish squad take lead against France in the 30th minute with a header by defender Kaan Ayhan.
RECOMMENDED
Turkey grabbed a second to secure their 2-0 lead 10 minutes later through a powerful shot by Cengiz Under.
Turkey now lead Group H with 9 points in 3 matches, scoring 8 goals in total.
SOURCE:AA