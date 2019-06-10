Brazil's Justice Minister and prosecutors collaborated to convict left-wing icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on corruption charges to prevent him from contesting the 2018 election, an investigative news outlet reported Sunday.

Citing leaked documents, The Intercept website co-founded by Glenn Greenwald said an anonymous source had provided material, including private chats, audio recordings, videos and photos, that show "serious wrongdoing, unethical behavior, and systematic deceit."

Among the explosive claims, The Intercept said prosecutors in a massive, years-long anti-corruption probe known as "Car Wash" had expressed "serious doubts whether there was sufficient evidence to establish (former president) Lula's guilt."

Justice Minister Sergio Moro was the anticorruption judge who handed Lula his first conviction in 2017, which prevented him from running in a presidential election he was widely expected to win.

Bolsonaro, who said during his campaign that he hoped Lula would "rot in prison," later made Moro part of his cabinet.

Greenwald, who was part of the team that first interviewed Edward Snowden in 2013, said on Twitter the leak was "one of the largest & most important in years."

This is "just the very beginning of what we intend to reveal from this massive archive about him (Moro) & the prosecutors with whom he unethically worked," Greenwald tweeted.

The documents could not be verified by AFP.

The claims come at a bad time for Bolsonaro who is already facing mounting opposition less than six months into his term, as Latin America's biggest economy teeters on the edge of recession and his signature pension reform remains stuck in a hostile Congress.

Justice minister laments hack of prosecutors' phones

Justice Minister Moro, who led the "Operation Car Wash" investigation when he was a judge, lamented on Sunday what he called the "criminal invasion" of the phones of several prosecutors involved in a sprawling anti-graft probe that has put dozens of top politicians and businessmen behind bars.

In response to The Intercept reports, Moro defended his actions as judge in the ongoing Car Wash probe and said the material obtained through the "criminal invasion of prosecutors' cell phones" had been "taken out of context and sensationalized."

The Car Wash task force confirmed its investigators had been hacked, but said it did not know the extent of the breach.