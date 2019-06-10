A helicopter crashed onto the fog-shrouded roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, killing at least one person.

The crash occurred shortly before 1800 GMT on a rainy, grey day atop the 229m AXA Equitable Center at 787 Seventh Avenue, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the area, shutting down traffic and evacuating offices in one of the city's busiest areas.

The person killed is "presumed" to be the pilot, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. No injuries, either to people in the building or on the ground, have been reported.

"The helicopter is pretty obliterated at this point. It was obviously a very hard hit," de Blasio said during the briefing.

No indication of terrorism

He said the cause was unknown but that there was no indication the crash was an "act of terrorism." It was not clear if limited visibility due to the weather was a contributing factor.

Nicolas Estevez was standing across the street from the building when a 30 cm piece of metal that appeared to be from the helicopter landed on the pavement just feet away.

The crash, which sent people streaming out of the building within seconds, reminded him of September 11, Estevez said.

"I saw the explosion and the smoke coming out," he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the aircraft was an Agusta A109E, a twin-engine, lightweight helicopter. The pilot was the only person aboard, and FAA air traffic controllers d id not handle the flight, according to the agency.

The chopper took off from a heliport on Manhattan's east side at and crashed into the building 11 minutes later, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, officials said.