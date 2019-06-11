NEW DELHI — On June 8, two police officers in plain clothes knocked on the door of a New Delhi-based freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia and whisked him away.

The incident left his wife petrified as the police did not tell her anything.

“I was so shocked that I could not even understand what they were up to,” Kanojia's wife Jagisha Arora told TRT World.

“They picked him up at around 12.30pm, and for the whole day I remained clueless regarding his whereabouts. Only at 10.45pm, I got a call. The caller identified himself as the SHO (Station House Officer) and gave the phone to Prashant (Kanojia), who told me that he was in Lucknow and had been remanded to police custody for two days.”

A day before his detention, Kanojia had shared a video on social media, in which a woman claimed to be in a relationship with Uttar Pradesh state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a monk sworn to celibacy. The woman said she had been talking to Adityanath through "video conferencing" for over a year and now wanted to spend her life with the chief minister.

Kanojia's Twitter post did not go down well with Adityanath, a Hindu nationalist leader who's facing criminal charges of attempted murder, defiling a place of worship and inciting riots in Uttar Pradesh. The Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh charged Kanojia with defamation.

An alumnus of the Delhi-based Indian Institute of Mass Communications, Kanojia has worked with India's leading publications The Indian Express and The Wire.

On June 11, the Supreme Court ordered the "immediate release" of Kanojia.

His detention is reflective of a disturbing trend in India. Soon after Kanojia was picked up from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh police detained two more journalists, Ishita Singh, head of Noida-based TV news channel Nation Live, and her editor Anuj Shukla.

India's journalistic fraternity protested the arrests, criticising the Uttar Pradesh government for making efforts to "intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression".

“Uttar Pradesh police’s action against these three journalists is clear case of administrative overreach,” said the Press Club of India President Anant Bagaitkar. “The criminal provisions of the defamation law should be taken off the statute books given their repeated use against journalists.”