Mexican officials said Tuesday they are beginning deployment of the country's new National Guard for immigration enforcement, an accelerated commitment of a 6,000-strong force made as part of an agreement with the United States to head off threatened US tariffs on imports from Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also announced that a team of five officials, including a general and a prison director, has been formed to implement the immigration plan.

Ebrard said that General Vicente Antonio Hernandez Sanchez, commander of the Tapachula military zone near the border with Guatemala, will begin a tour of the south "to speed up the deployment in the area."

The main objective is to register migrants, offer them options for regularising their immigration status and return those who don't want to register, he added.

The Associated Press has not yet seen any National Guard deployment in Tapachula, where soldiers and federal police have been working to support immigration agents. At the Suchiate River that forms the border between the two countries, the usual drip-drip of irregular crossings by small groups on rudimentary rafts continued.

Also Tuesday, Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said the National Guard will not resemble the US Border Patrol in the sense that it will work to regularise immigration flows, not stop it, and be deployed throughout the country.

Ebrard did not mention detentions, which have risen notably in recent months, but said there is a need to expand and improve overcrowded immigration facilities that operate as de facto detention centres.

Another deployment is going to the frontier with the United States to attend to migrants who have been returned to Mexico while their asylum claims are processed in US courts.