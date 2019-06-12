Italy passed an emergency decree on Tuesday that limits the entry of ships into its territorial waters, a move aimed at curbing the activity of migrant rescue boats operated by charities.

The cabinet approved the measure two weeks after the anti-immigrant League triumphed in European parliamentary elections, increasing the clout of its leader Matteo Salvini who campaigned hard on security and migration issues.

Under the decree, boats entering Italian waters in violation of international law or ignoring the orders of Italian authorities can be fined from 11,313 USD (10,000 euros) to 56,632 USD (50,000 euros). In the case of repeated violations, boats can be seized.

“I think we have approved a step forward for the security of this country,” Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Salvini told a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

The decree was watered down after President Sergio Mattarella and rights groups expressed alarm.

Draft versions, seen by Reuters, explicitly referred to boats bringing migrants to Italy’s ports, which have been repeatedly closed to charity rescuers since Salvini took office a year ago. The final version makes no direct reference to migrant rescue boats.