Following a day of sit-ins, tear gas and clashes with police, Hong Kong students and civil rights activists vowed on Wednesday to keep protesting a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the former British colony.

The violence marked a major escalation of the biggest political crisis in years for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory and forced the delay of legislative debate on the contentious bill.

College student Louis Wong said he considered the blockade of government headquarters and the Legislative Council a success because it appeared to prevent Beijing loyalists from advancing amendments to a pair of laws that would make it easier to send suspected criminals to China.

"This is a public space and the police have no right to block us from staying here," Wong said, surveying a garbage-strewn intersection in the Admiralty neighbourhood that had been blocked off by security forces after protesters broke through a police cordon and entered the government complex.

"We'll stay until the government drops this law and (Chinese President) Xi Jinpi ng gives up on trying to turn Hong Kong into just another city in China like Beijing and Shanghai," he said.

Earlier, police used tear gas and batons to beat back umbrella-wielding protesters who tried to reach Hong Kong's parliament.

Clashes broke out shortly after 0700 GMT (3:00 pm) – the deadline protesters had given for the government to abandon a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to China.

Footage broadcast on i-Cable news showed demonstrators scattering as thick clouds of tear gas enveloped a group of protesters, who clashed with riot police outside the city's legislature.

Protesters using umbrellas as shields could be seen trying to get closer to riot police protecting the Legislative Council building, with projectiles thrown at officers who first responded with pepper spray and baton charges.

Earlier, Matthew Cheung, the city's chief secretary, called on demonstrators to unblock key arteries and withdraw.

Debate delayed

Black-clad demonstrators, most of them young people and students, surrounded government offices, bringing traffic to a standstill as they called on authorities to scrap the Beijing-backed plan.

Rows of riot police were far outnumbered by protesters – many of whom wore face masks, helmets or goggles – just hours ahead of a scheduled debate in the city's legislature.

By late morning, with crowds continuing to swell, officials in the Legislative Council (Legco), which is dominated by Beijing loyalists, said they would delay the second reading of the bill "to a later date".

In scenes echoing the Occupy movement in 2014 that shut down swathes of the city for months, people flooded major roads and junctions in the heart of the city, dragging barricades onto highways and tying them together. Some plucked loose bricks from pavements.

Massive protest