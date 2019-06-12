A Yemeni rebel missile attack on an airport in south-western Saudi Arabia wounded 26 civilians on Wednesday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

The statement by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said a projectile hit the arrivals hall at Abha airport, causing material damage. Three women and two children were among the wounded, who were of Saudi, Yemeni and Indian nationalities, it said.

Eight of those wounded at Abha airport were admitted to hospital, the other 18 were discharged after receiving first aid.

The coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, said it would make a "firm" response.

Blaming Iran

The Houthi-run Masirah TV earlier said the Houthi group had launched a cruise missile attack on Abha airport, which is about 200 kilometres north of the border with Yemen and serves domestic and regional routes.