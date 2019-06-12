More than 400 people were detained on Wednesday during a peaceful but unsanctioned march in Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law-enforcement agencies.

"More than 400 people had been detained at the march," said OVD Info, which monitors opposition arrests.

Police earlier said more than 200 people had been held.

The confrontation was a harsh coda to the elation felt by journalists and other Russian supporters of Ivan Golunov after police took the unprecedented move announced on Tuesday that charges against him were dropped because of a lack of evidence.

Earlier, the Russian interior ministry said about 1,200 people took part in the demonstration and that the more than 200 people arrested would face charges that could bring up to 20 days in jail, state news agency TASS reported.

Among those arrested was Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe.

Charges against Golunov

Golunov, an investigative reporter for the website Meduza, was arrested last week for allegedly dealing synthetic stimulants. His defence said he was beaten in custody and information indicating the charges were falsified quickly surfaced.

Police posted photos of drugs allegedly taken in his apartment, but later admitted they were from another case. State TV reported that Golunov had been intoxicated when arrested, but retracted the claim after it was pointed out that a medical document shown in the report specified he wasn't intoxicated.