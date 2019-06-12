WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Algerian PM jailed in sweeping anti-graft campaign
Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, replaced in March, was the latest person held in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign amid a people's revolt to do away with the era led by ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Ex-Algerian PM jailed in sweeping anti-graft campaign
Former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia is the leader of Algeria's second largest party, the Democratic National Rally (RND). (December 6, 2017) / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
June 12, 2019

Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was imprisoned on Wednesday by a Supreme Court judge investigating corruption, taken in a police van to a prison on the outskirts of the capital.

Numerous journalists saw the van leave the Supreme Court for the prison of El Harrach after Ouyahia made an hours-long appearance before the investigating judge. Video posted on Twitter by several Algerian sites showed crowds near the prison pounding on the van, which was escorted by police.

Ouyahia, replaced in March, was the latest person held in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign amid a people's revolt to do away with the era led by ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

He resigned April 2 after two decades in office under pressure from weekly anti-government demonstrations and the powerful army chief.

The former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, is among a raft of leading figures in government and industry jailed on charges of corruption. It is widely believed Said Bouteflika held the reins of power in Algeria after the president suffered a 2013 stroke that left him unable to speak clearly, partially paralyzed – and rarely seen in public.

RECOMMENDED

Two retired generals who headed top intelligence units also were jailed on corruption charges.

Ouyahia was not the only ordered to prison on Wednesday. Abdelghani Zaalane, former public works and transport minister, also was sent to El Harrach prison, the state ENTV channel reported.

Ouyahia was a major figure for years in Algerian political life and served several times as prime minister. Like most of the other people detained in the corruption investigation, he was close to President Bouteflika.

The reliable online site TSA Algeria quoted a Justice Ministry statement dated May 26 saying a dozen former high government officials were being investigated for acts concerning "the conclusion of public works contracts contrary to rules and laws in place."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm