The Malian government on Wednesday sacked the governor of the central Mopti region following a village massacre in which 35 people died.

Three days of national mourning would also be held "in homage to the victims of the terrorist attack perpetrated on June 10, 2019 against the population of Sobane Da village," President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a statement read out on public television.

"Drawing lessons from this tragedy, the cabinet had dismissed Mopti's regional governor," General Sidi Alassane Toure added in the statement.

Twenty-four of the dead were children, the government said earlier in a statement which added that six people had been detained "following routine checks".

Authorities revised the death toll down to 35 from an estimated 95.

In another incident Wednesday, an attack on villages of the Dogon ethnic group in the south of country claimed at least two lives, with several others wounded, a local official and a Malian security source said.

Gunmen late on Sunday surrounded the village of Sobane Da, in a Dogon enclave, killing inhabitants and torching homes in a seven-hour assault, survivors said.

The killings stirred fears of tit-for-tat violence in the region, an ethnic patchwork where tensions have soared since the emergence of a violent militant movement in 2015.

The government had earlier given a provisional figure of 95 dead and 19 missing.

That toll was based on early information from soldiers and the district mayor who visited the village, which is also known as Sobane-Kou.

But by Monday night there was some doubt and the revised figure was confirmed the following day, officials said.

"This number is based on a painstaking count carried out by a team comprising officials from the (Malian) civil protection force, forensic doctors (and) the public prosecutor of Mopti" region, Wednesday's statement said.

About a hundred women had succeeded in fleeing to the village of Koundo, and this was one of the causes of the confusion, it said.

The government, referring to the risk of another turn in the cycle of violence, also urged local people "not to fall into the trap of guilt by association and revenge".