Almost a decade ago, when I moved to New Delhi to pursue a masters degree in philosophy at India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, I struggled to make a home for myself. Although real estate agents tried their best to negotiate an apartment for me and my friend, a fellow Kashmiri, many simply slammed their doors on us, and on one occasion we were asked to chant the favourite slogan of Hindu nationalist groups — Bharat Mata ki Jai, or Long Live Mother India. On another occasion, a hotel owner backtracked on his room offer after scanning my identity card and reading my Muslim name and Kashmiri identity.

The portrayal of the Kashmiri struggle for the UN-sanctioned right to self-determination as an "anti-national" movement began in 1989, when an armed rebellion against New Delhi's rule broke out in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-administered Kashmir. Almost every political party of India — from the far-right to center to left — demonised it, first by describing it as Pakistan's "proxy war" and later by conflating it with terrorism caused by groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh.

In the following decades, Kashmir became one of the most underreported stories, while repression by Indian armed forces went unrestrained. Although India has long maintained at international forums that Kashmir is its "internal matter", denying access to the United Nations and other human rights groups to investigate alleged war crimes, it has unabashedly weaponised its soldiers with black laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which allows an Indian armed personnel to kill anyone on a whim.

The years of an unflinching military approach to the dispute not only resulted in gross human rights abuses in the troubled region but also galvanised hatred in mainland India against regular Kashmiris. We have now come to a point where a common Indian refuses to look at Kashmir from a rational humanistic perspective. Whenever Kashmiri militants or unarmed civilian protesters are gunned down, Indian Twitter and Facebook users applaud the killings, drawing sadistic pleasure from them and writing messages such as, "Pigs dispatched to hell" and "killing terrorists is okay, why is the government handing over the bodies to their families?"

Amidst the growing climate of antagonism, I still don't want to give up on Indian society. I believe there are a few spaces left in India where a Kashmiri is allowed to thrive. For instance, Jawaharlal Nehru University, where I pursued my masters and later postgraduate doctoral degrees in philosophy, continues to be an institution devoted to intellectual engagement on Kashmir. Both liberals and Marxists in such spaces, at least, acknowledge the complexity of the Kashmir dispute and oppose human rights excesses committed by the Indian military.

But even liberal or left-leaning institutions of India are facing an onslaught from far-right groups backed by the ruling BJP. In 2016, the BJP government charged several student leaders at Jawaharlal Nehru University with sedition. They were accused of hosting an event in the memory of Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri man who was hanged in 2013 for his alleged role in attacking the Indian parliament in 2001, and chanting "anti-national" slogans.

The arrests triggered a debate on Indian nationalism. As most of India's television journalism is heavily influenced by the ruling BJP, the party dominated the debate and also took the liberty of labelling anyone critical of them as anti-nationals.

As Marxist and centrist parties faced another electoral defeat from the right-wing BJP in the recent elections, a small minority of Indians who previously made efforts to understand the Kashmir conflict from human rights perspective are now fighting their own battle; a struggle to defeat the Hindu nationalist forces who celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse and have no regard for one of the country's prominent founding fathers, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today's India leaves Kashmiris between a rock and a hard place. The choice of abandoning the professional life in big Indian cities is as difficult as leaving home in the first place. In Kashmir, we have to navigate the military conflict. In Indian cities, we now live with the fear of lynch mobs. Both ways, it's an awful situation.