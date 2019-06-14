A nationwide strike disrupted public transport in Brazil on Friday as protests were held across the country against President Jair Bolsonaro's pension reform, hours ahead of the Copa America opener.

The latest demonstration against Bolsonaro since he took office in January comes as Brazil prepares to play Bolivia in South America's showcase football tournament.

Some metro lines in Sao Paulo were paralysed ahead of the game at the city's Morumbi stadium where police sharpshooters will be deployed as part of increased security for the competition.

One of Brazil's main trade unions estimated 45 million workers have taken part in the strike.

More than 100 cities have been affected by the stoppage, with more than 180 recording demonstrations, the G1 news site reported.

The number of protesters is expected to grow further, with demonstrations planned in Brazil's major cities in the late afternoon.

University students and professors are also expected to return to the streets in protest against the government's proposed education funding cuts.

Demonstrators earlier blocked some roads in several cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators and clear the streets, G1 reported.

Brazilians were divided over the partial strike.

"This current government wants to destroy everything that we built decades ago so that's why I'm in favour (of the strike) and I am fighting against social inequality," Vania Santos, 49, told AFP in Rio.

In Sao Paulo, Flavio Moreira opposed the stoppage, however, saying it "hurts the commercial part" of the city.

Pension savings cut

Bolsonaro's proposed overhaul of Brazil's pension system – which he has warned will bankrupt the country if his plan is not approved – is seen as key to getting a series of economic reforms through Congress.