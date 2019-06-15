Thousands of Haitians on Friday once again took to the streets, after days of protests in Port-au-Prince demanding that President Jovenel Moise resigns over corruption allegations.

The latest protest followed a strike Monday and Tuesday that shut schools, businesses, and government offices, halted public transport and suspended a Parliament session.

Barricades made of burning tires were placed in the streets and police were seen skirting the perimeters of the march.

There were no reports of anyone being injured or killed in Friday's protest.

Violence broke out last week during protests in a number of Haitian cities.

Protesters are demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidised oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe programme.