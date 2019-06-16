Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in central Hong Kong on Sunday against a reviled extradition law, the latest huge demonstration to pile pressure on the city's embattled leader, despite her weekend climbdown and apologies.

Organisers said "almost two million" people turned out for mammoth protest, an estimate that is nearly double last weekend's already record-breaking crowds.

"Today's march we had almost 2 million people," Jimmy Sham, from the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters.

The enormous show of force saw protesters chanting "Scrap the evil law!" as they marched through the streets calling for the resignation of chief executive Carrie Lam, who paused work on the hugely divisive bill on Saturday after days of mounting pressure, saying she had misjudged the public mood.

Throngs of black-clad protesters snaked their way through the city's streets in dense crowds heading to the city's parliament –– a repeat of a record-breaking demonstration a week earlier that organisers said more than a million people attended.

City chief apologises

Lam, however, issued an apology over handling of politically-charged legislation that has sparked massive protests.

"The chief executive admitted that shortcomings in the government's work has lead to a lot of conflict and disputes in Hong Kong society and has disappointed and distressed many citizens," a statement from her office said.

"The chief executive apologises to the citizens and promises to accept criticism with the most sincere and humble attitude," it added.

Critics fear the Beijing-backed law will entangle people in China's notoriously opaque and politicised courts and damage the city's reputation as a safe business hub.

Also on Sunday, party of Joshua Wong, the student leader who became the face of Hong Kong's "Umbrella Movement" democracy protests nearly five years ago, said Wong will be released from prison on Monday.

In a statement, Demosisto – the party he co-founded – said the 22-year-old activist would be released from Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute at 10.30am (0230 GMT).

Unpopular law

Although Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, offered a rare concession on Saturday, she stopped short of committing to permanently scrapping the unpopular law.

Her gesture was swiftly rejected by protest leaders who called on her to resign, shelve the bill entirely and apologise for police using tear gas and rubber bullets earlier in the week.

"Personally I think she can no longer govern Hong Kong, she has lost the public," Dave Wong, a 38-year-old protester who works in finance, told AFP news agency.

"She has pretended not to hear or see our troubles or the injured protesters, and even called them rioters -- this makes us Hong Kong residents furious," added demonstrator Calvin Wong.

Anger against police

The international finance hub was rocked Wednesday by the worst political violence since before its 1997 handover to China as tens of thousands of protesters were dispersed by baton-wielding riot police.

Many placards in the crowd on Sunday accused police of using excessive force.

"You're supposed to protect us not shoot at us," read one banner.

"The police should not use rubber bullets, tear gas, and bean bag rounds to deal with the students," protester Ben Choi told AFP.