At least 18 people were killed on Sunday in a bus accident in a rural area of western Venezuela, police said.

"Fourteen deaths were reported at the scene of the accident, 33 injured were transferred to the hospital in Villa del Rosario, where four of them died," a police report said.

The accident occurred in a rural area of Zulia state which borders Colombia.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tyre burst while the bus was traveling "at an excessive speed."