Accounts on social media sites are springing up to take advantage of the Sudan crisis in a bid to accumulate followers and also potentially solicit money.

On Instagram, TRT World came across several accounts using the name ‘Sudan Meal Project’ claiming that they were in a position to donate hundreds of thousands of meals to people in Sudan.

The largest account, with more than 390,000 followers, claimed: “For every person who follows and shares this on their story we will provide one meal to starving Sudanese children.”

The Sudan Meal Project on Instagram was able to garner more than 1.7 million likes and thousands of shares before online users became suspicious that the account had no website and was not identifiable in any way that can verify it as an official charity.

When one user contacted the Sudan Meal Project their response was: “I am sorry I just wanted followers.”

Other accounts using similar names have garnered thousands of followers and all are claiming to do the same thing.

TRT World tried to contact several of these fake accounts that claimed to be helping Sudanese children but did not get a single response.

When another social media user asked for proof that money was reaching the needy, Sudan Meal Project responded: “We didn’t realise would grow so fast...we are currently thinking of a new plan to raise money.”