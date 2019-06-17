Under constant threat of bombardment by regime warplanes, Syrian activists are taking inspiration from international artist Banksy in their fight against Assad rule.

The Kesh Malek project aims to shine a light on the plight of ordinary Syrians, as well as challenge depictions of the conflict in certain segments of the international media.

Executive Director Isam Khatib said the aim of the initiative was to ensure their message was getting out there.

“The project’s motive is to use graffiti to amplify civil society voices in Syria and to promote the values of freedom, justice, and democracy, which Syrians have been fighting for since March 2011,” he said.

Since the Syrian revolution started in 2011, opponents of the Syrian regime have been smeared as terrorists and extremists not just by Assad, but also his supporters in Western countries.

Such theories have prominent subscribers, including Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters.

In recent months, Waters has sparked controversy for suggesting that the White Helmets, an organisation dedicated to rescuing victims of Assad airstrikes, were actually a propaganda outfit for what he called “jihadists and terrorists”. The musician presented no evidence for his assertions.

Part of what Syrian graffiti artists are doing involves reinforcing the message that it is the regime that is responsible for an overwhelming majority of human rights violations in Syria and directly challenging people like Waters for claims to the contrary.

One image in Idlib depicts Waters carrying an assault rifle instead of a guitar with a caption that recalls the lyrics of the Pink Floyd song Hey You.

“A message from Syrians in Idlib to Roger Waters,” it reads, adding: “Hey you, don’t help them to bury the light.”