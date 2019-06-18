Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi only held power for a year before his overthrow in a coup masterminded by the country’s current leader, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, but during that time he earned a special place in the hearts of many Syrian revolutionaries.

When he took power in the summer of 2012, the civil war in Syria was escalating as the Assad regime dedicated the full might of its armed forces to crushing the revolutionaries.

The conflict forced millions of Syrians out of the country, and at the time Egypt under Morsi was a welcoming place for them.

Syrians were allowed to enter Egypt with just their passports and were given access to the country’s education services, as well as health and other services.

“He [Morsi] spread the principles of love and hospitality for Syrians among the Egyptian community while he was president,” said Alaa Browe, a 36-year-old teacher from Idlib.

That practical help also came with support for the Syrian revolution on a diplomatic level.

Browe recalled how under Morsi, Egypt cut diplomatic relations with the Assad regime, as well as publicly rebuking it over the atrocities being committed in the country.

After Morsi was deposed the impact on Syrians was immediate. Syrians were turned away from the country by the plane load, others were detained arbitrarily, and hundreds have been deported.

“When the military deposed him, it was a dark day, and what followed was even worse,” Browe said, referring to the autocratic regime of Egypt’s Sisi.

But beyond the help to Syrians, Morsi’s election served as a model for the kinds of freedoms Syrians wanted in their own country.

'Role model'