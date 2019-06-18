Military tensions have escalated between Ankara and Damascus after the Assad regime attacked Turkey’s observation posts in north Syria's Idlib province last week, damaging one of the shelters and wounding several soldiers.

This was not the first attack against Turkish forces in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria. In late April, the regime targeted Turkish installations in the region, where de-escalation zones were established after Turkey, Russia and Iran held a series of talks in 2017.

Turkey has 12 military posts in the region and the regime in its latest provocation attacked three of them, numbered 9, 10 and 11, according to Turkish security sources. They are located in Morek, Jabal al Zawiya and in the village of Istabrak, which is close to the city of Jisr ash-Shugur.

“The Assad regime deliberately attacks these posts according to its own military strategy in the region to claim the Idlib province from opposition forces,” said a source in the Turkish security establishment.

The ultimate aim of the regime forces is to push the Turkish army and opposition forces away from the proximity of two main highways — the M-4 and M-5 — and take control of the area between Aleppo and Hama and Latakia.

“By attacking Ankara’s observatory posts [which are located close to its military advance direction], the regime wants to move away the Turkish forces from the region,” the source told TRT World.