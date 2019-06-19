President Donald Trump launched his 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday, whipping up a crowd of at least 20,000 with a nationalist boast about the US economy being the "envy" of the world and warning that opposition Democrats want to "destroy" the country.

Promising the packed arena in Orlando, Florida an "earthquake at the ballot box," Trump said: "We did it once and we're going to do it again -- and this time we're going to finish the job."

"Our economy is the envy of the world," boomed the US leader, who is betting that strong job growth will help persuade the country to give him a second term.

"We are going to keep America great again," Trump told the crowd. "Oh, we will keep it so great. Better than ever before.

"And that is why tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States."

Striking a darker note, Trump repeatedly encouraged the crowd to boo journalists covering the event, calling them "fake news."

The Republican then turned on the Democrats, accusing them of seeking to "rip your country apart."

"Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it," he said to roars of boos. "Not acceptable. It's not going to happen."

Even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult race, Trump goes into the reelection fight buoyed by soaring GDP, low unemployment, and confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.

Trump -- himself accused by opponents of wide-ranging corruption -- told the crowd that together they had formed "a great political movement" that had "stared down a broken and corrupt political establishment."

Key state for victory

Supporters lined Orlando's downtown sidewalks all day, waiting in tents and chairs overnight to be the first in the door.

"This is a historic event, we would not miss this for anything," one fan, David Meloney, told AFP.