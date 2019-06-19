In pictures: Muslims across the world pray for Egypt's Mohamed Morsi
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Muslims across the world pray for Egypt's Mohamed MorsiMourners perform 'salaat al ghaib' for former Egyptian president, the funeral ceremony held when a person's body is not present.
SANLIURFA, TURKEY - JUNE 18 : A man holds up a Rabia sign at a funeral prayer in absentia for former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi on June 18, 2019 at Dergah Mosque at the ancient site of "Pool of Sacred Fish" (Balikligol), also know as the "Pool of Abraham" in Sanliurfa, Turkey on June 18, 2019. Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, died during court appearance to face espionage charges. ( Halil Fidan - Anadolu Agency ) / AA
By Shafik Mandhai
June 19, 2019

Muslims across the world have been performing funeral prayers for the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died in an Egyptian court on Monday.

Morsi - the only democratically elected leader in Egypt's history - was deposed in 2013 in a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The former president was denied a funeral in his home town in Sharqiya province by an Egyptian regime fearful of popular mobilisation.

Instead, he was buried in a small ceremony attended by a handful of his family members in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Muslims have therefore been forming an absentee prayer, known as 'salaat al ghaib', for Morsi.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says