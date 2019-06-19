Amina Rwimo Hortence is Congolese by nationality and living in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. She has been a filmmaker for the past four years and is co-founder of Exile Key Films, using the power of visuals to educate her community and give a voice to her people.

Hortence narrates the heart-breaking tales that led her to produce the award-winning film 'It has Killed My Mother', raising awareness about female genital mutilation, or FGM.

"I was working with those women who were survivors, I was there talking to them, I heard so many bad stories but I wasn’t able to see or explain to people what was happening –– I didn’t know how to do it. Now, I have got the power of talking through film," Hortence tells TRT World.

The definition of a refugee has been constantly challenged and shaped by the notions of migration in today's fast changing world. Politicians have used them to boost their populist rhetoric by portraying them as destitute or a burden upon their host countries and societies regardless of their skillset or contribution.

One of these unexplored areas of contribution is art and culture, many individuals use art as a form of expression, to deal with the harsh realities they have faced and to redefine the identity label given to them.

Hortence first started working in a hospital as a caseworker with victims of gender-based violence. It was during this time that the need to speak out about what was happening ignited within her.

"One day I was walking in the community, I saw a girl of 17 years, holding a baby she told me ‘this is my younger sister, my mother died giving birth to her due to FGM complications’.

I asked myself ‘Why? When will they put an end to this?’," she says.

It was one day in the camp, when she spotted people walking with cameras, that led her down the path of producing films as opposed to featuring in them.

"I was looking at them and admiring them. I didn’t know they had the power to educate. When I saw other students walking with cameras in the community, I wanted to do this," she says.

She credits Film Aid International, who are her family, particularly the women leading the organisation, for giving her hope, courage and self-belief on her own journey.

When asked why she chose film, she responds determinedly: "Film is very powerful. With film, even a young child or an old woman can understand. If you can screen to a large number of people who will get inspiration from the film, the message will go viral. They will talk about it in the community, everywhere they go, especially if it has been done by refugees. They never think that refugees have talent and passion and can contribute to their communities and societies."

Writing on the walls

Belal Khaled lives in Istanbul but was born in Khan Younis Refugee Camp in southern Gaza. Having grown up in Khan Younis, where the camp walls were full of graffiti, writings about the Israeli occupation of Palestine and returning back to the homeland, his eyes were opened to artwork.

"I am not an artist, I just do art. Anyone who says ‘I am an artist’, he has arrived at the end of the way. I am not at the end of my way," says Khaled, who is a senior videographer and photographer at TRT Arabi.

"I have been doing graffiti and have had a connection between the walls and myself since I was young. When I was 10 years old, I would take pens and draw on the walls," he explains.

The killing of 12-year-old Muhammad al Dura in the year 2000 had a lasting effect on Belal. The visuals of al Dura screaming as bullets fired by Israeli forces rained down and his father attempting to shield him with his bare body left the world speechless. Al Dura's killing became a defining moment of the second Palestinian Intifada.

"My mind and everything else was full of these pictures, I couldn’t forget these scenes and would draw them, I was trying to show what was inside of me," Khaled says.

His favourite piece of work is called Beside a Childhood, painted on the wall of Al Zafer Tower, which was bombed in the 2014 war. A mural 20 metres high, it is known as the biggest mural in Palestine. Completed in six days, it was inspired by the children Belal would see going to and from school every day.

"The girl is Gaza in a prison; the background is the colourful world that she dreams of.

It was symbolic of the child in Gaza, they dream to live a life like most of the kids around the world. We tried to deliver this message to the world. These kids need to be in a better situation," says Khaled.