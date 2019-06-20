The publisher of the New York Times hit back on Thursday at accusations of treason by Donald Trump, saying it "crosses a dangerous line in the president’s campaign against a free and independent press."

Writing in the Wall Street Journal and not his own newspaper, Arthur Sulzberger warned there was "no more serious charge a commander in chief can make against an independent news organization".

"He’s gone from misrepresenting our business, to assaulting our integrity, to demonizing our journalists," the publisher wrote. "Now the president has escalated his attacks even further, accusing the Times of a crime so grave it is punishable by death."

Sulzberger's commentary was in response to comments by Trump on Twitter last Saturday where he said the Times had committed "a virtual act of treason" after it reported that the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia's electric power grid.

The action is intended partly as a warning, but also to leave the US poised to conduct cyber strikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and Russia, the newspaper report said.

Cleared by the White House