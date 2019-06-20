Egypt’s first and only democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, passed away during a court hearing on Monday, but many of his confidants still believe that his vision for Egypt will continue to have resonance among large parts of the country.

“He told me personally one evening that we [Egyptians] can do it. We can move and make change. It’s not a big issue,” said Hamza Zawba, one of Morsi’s friends and a former spokesman for the Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

During the year he spent in office Morsi moved to remove elements loyal to the former military-dominated regimes, and mitigate the impact of the judiciary, which was still loyal to former president Hosni Mubarak.

An example of the latter was the 2012 Constitutional Declaration and the Revolution Protection Law, through which Morsi hoped to protect political institutions from the interference of the Constitutional Court, which was dominated by elements from the old regime.

He also tried to reign in the power of the military by firing old guards, such as General Mohamed Hussein Tantawi and General Sami Anan, from their government positions.

Beyond his domestic political agenda, Morsi, an ally of both Turkey and Qatar, also imagined a more open and representative regional bloc to challenge the old autocratic tendencies in the region.

Morsi strongly supported the Syrian uprising against the Assad regime, cutting Egypt’s diplomatic ties with Damascus and publicly condemning the regime’s brutality against its own people.

He also allowed Syrians to enter Egypt, providing them with educational and health services, which have been denied to them since Sisi came to power.

Military opposition

While Morsi tried to bring in reforms, Egypt’s generals, who have dictated the country’s direction since the 1950s, had other plans. In July 2013, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, the country’s military chief and Morsi’s defence minister, carried out a military coup to depose the Egyptian president.

“If the will of people brings socialists to power, they will be against it. If the will of people brings Marxists to power, they will be against it. If the will of people brings Islamists to power, they will be against it. If the will of people brings secularists to power, they will be against it,” Zawba said, adding that he thinks Egypt’s military does not like anything resembling civilian politics.

The current Sisi government is dominated by military officials and pro-military civilians alike, who like in other autocratic Arab states, do not want to share power with civilians, according to Zawba.

“They look at Morsi as a president who was chosen by the will of people, and as a president who comes directly from the Muslim Brotherhood,” Zawba said.

Enemies abroad