Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohammad Morsi, died on Monday, June 17, following nearly six years of imprisonment, after being overthrown in a military coup by current President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Former general Sisi became Egypt’s president in 2014 and was reelected again in 2019 after all his opponents dropped out due to arrest, intimidation or unequal campaigning fields.

Egyptian authorities claim Morsi died of a fatal heart attack in a Cairo court.

Many have speculated over the possibility of foul play and calls for a transparent investigation into Morsi’s death are on the rise, joining calls from the United Nations, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International.

As the pressure for full disclosure increases, here are the top seven questions Egyptian authorities have yet to answer in spite of their insistence that he died a ‘natural death’ well before an investigation was even mounted.

1) Morsi’s poor health was widely documented for years, why wasn’t he given adequate medical treatment?

While appearing in court in June 2017, Morsi asked to speak to his lawyers about ‘crimes’ he suffered in prison. His request was denied.

Instead, an official health report was presented during the court hearing declaring him to be in good health aside from high blood pressure.

But he was hardly in good health.

Writing in a Washington Post op-ed last year, Abdullah Morsi, the former president’s son, said his father had lost most of his sight in one eye while in prison due to inadequate health care.

“We fear that the Egyptian authorities are doing this on purpose, since they want to see him dead ‘from natural causes’ as soon as possible,” Morsi wrote.

Speaking to HRW, Morsi’s family detailed how he fainted twice and fell into a diabetic coma during the first week of June 2017.

According to HRW MENA Director Sarah Leah Whitson, Morsi told his family that a medical professional told him he needed surgery for his deteriorating sight, but that he was never able to get it.

The only medical attention Morsi received, according to HRW, was the occasional blood pressure or sugar level check by a nurse or doctor.

No additional medical care was provided. He was even forced to buy his own insulin, according to the group.

Former president Hosni Mubarak, by contrast, received full medical attention. Mubarak, deposed during the Arab spring protests, was transferred to a military hospital from prison after he developed health problems.

2) Why was Morsi left in his cage for 20 minutes after he collapsed?

When Morsi collapsed in court during his trial on espionage charges, he was being kept inside a soundproof glass cage which was installed to ensure he could not speak at will.

Egypt's public prosecutor stated that the 67-year-old leader was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Abdullah al Haddad, whose father and brother were also on trial with Morsi, tells a different story, describing how security forces left the former president "slumped on the floor" of his cage for more than 20 minutes.

"He was left slumped for a while until the guards took him out," al Haddad told The Independent, while adding that no first aid measures were provided to him inside the cage.

The ambulance only arrived 30 minutes later.

3) Why was Morsi denied the chance to present evidence that could exonerate him?

In his final moments, Morsi urged the judge to let him share secrets that could exonerate him.

He told the judge he needed to speak in a closed session to reveal the information, a request the deposed president had repeatedly asked for in the past but never been granted.