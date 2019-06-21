China takes raw materials from Africa, converts them into finished goods in China, and then sells them in African markets.

For a long time Western states and nonstate actors were held responsible for the spread of neo-colonial activities in Africa. What many people on the continent perhaps did not imagine was the rise of China as a power centre with policies that remind many of British colonialism in Africa.

When Mao Zedong died in 1976, China’s economy began to change. The country’s desire to become a regional power brought it to the shores of Africa. After the death of the China’s People’s Republic founding father Zeodong, the country shunned some aspects of its isolationist policy. Deng Xiaoping came to power as a market-friendly leader and placed greater emphasis on modernising the entire economy, putting the state's inward-looking political ideology on the backburner. This ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth and foreign investment.

In Africa, Beijing's approach is trade and aid.

Today the country is Africa's largest foreign trade partner. A surprising turn of events, considering that trade between the continent and China was very low in the 1960s. In 1980, the total Sino-African trade volume amounted to one billion US dollars. In 2010, mutual trade volume was worth $115 billion. These included Chinese imports from Africa. They consisted mainly of ores, crude oil and agricultural products. Chinese exports totalled $93 billion and consisted mainly of finished products. In 2018 the trade volume increased to $170 billion.