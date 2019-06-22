A New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, according to a first-person account published Friday by New York magazine.

Trump denied the allegations, saying "I have never met this person in my life."

The allegation against Trump, made by E Jean Carroll, is included in her upcoming book about the "hideous men" that the Elle magazine columnist says she has encountered throughout her life.

Carroll wrote that after what started as a friendly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul forced himself on her.

Carroll said that in a "colossal struggle," she pushed him off and ran from the store.

Trump rejects 'fake news'

In his statement, Trump called the accusation "fake news" and said there was no evidence.

"No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident because it never happened," he said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.

Trump has denied the allegations and said the women are lying. While those cases generally involved groping and kissing without consent, Carroll alleged forced penetration.